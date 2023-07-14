Dicker Data adds Access4 to distie portfolio

Dicker Data has picked up Melbourne-based unified communications (UC) software vendor Access4, adding to its portfolio.

It will distribute the entire range of Access4 products in the Australian market, with a focus on their Microsoft Teams Calling solutions which supports carrier grade infrastructure and advanced telephony features.

The distie will offer these solutions to its network of over 10,000 Australian and New Zealand technology partners.

Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said: “the uptake of Microsoft Teams amongst Australian businesses continues to surge and by enabling the Teams Calling and advanced voice features with Access4, our partners are helping their end-customers to extract more value from their investment in the Teams platform."

Access4 vendor works exclusively with managed services providers (MSPs), and aims to deliver cloud calling solutions without the traditional lock-in contracts associated with private branch exchange (PBX) deployments.

The vendor also aims to provide automated provisioning capabilities that enable MSPs to manage and grow solutions into the future.

Last month, Access4 renewed its multi-year distribution agreement with CommsPlus Distribution for three more years.

“We see this as a landmark partnership that will further support the IT reseller channel and help Dicker Data service providers to generate more recurring revenue and increase customer stickiness,” Access4 managing director Tim Jackson commented,

Access4 said that its goals are to onboard partners from Dicker Data’s network who are looking to build a recurring revenue practice from voice and UCaaS, including Microsoft Teams Calling.

"We have a select partner program reserved for service providers who have a clear ambition to grow their business with what we think are the best voice and UCaaS products in Australia.”

In December 2022, Access4 acquired its Perth based competitor Novum Networks.