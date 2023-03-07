Dicker Data adds Blancco to distie portfolio

Dicker Data has picked up Finland-headquartered ISO-certified vendor Blancco, bringing its device end-of-life solutions to the Australian market.

Blancco’s solution is the first of its kind in Dicker Data’s portfolio, enabling partners to strengthen data security and compliance at data end-of-life and create erasure-as-a-service offerings based on the certified and auditable solutions and services offered.

Dicker Data will offer these solutions to its network of over 8000 Australian technology partners starting today, enabling them to capture the revenue opportunity associated with decommissioning technology.

“Our partnership with Blancco will enable our partners to capture more of the value chain, expand their relevance to their end-customers and own a larger piece of the technology refresh opportunity," Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said.

Dicker Data said that partners who leverage Blancco’s software can confidently assure their end-customers that their data is safely destroyed, potentially enabling the device to find a second life.

Blancco regional director ANZ Dianne Lawrence said the company plans to grow its partner base in Australia.

"Blancco is currently selling to ITAD’s (IT asset disposition) and directly to enterprise," Lawrence said.

"By partnering with Dicker Data, Blancco is looking to expand its partner base, particularly MSPs that focus on the enterprise, data centre and federal government space within Australia,” she added.

This year Dicker Data has picked up US-based security vendor Cloudflare, and China-headquartered unified communications vendor Yealink.

Earlier in February, Dicker Data announced that it entered a sale and purchase agreement to acquire New Zealand distributor Connect Security Products..

In January, Dicker Data added the Cyber Aware training and phishing attack simulation platform and WatchGuard Technologies’ entire cybersecurity product range to its portfolio.