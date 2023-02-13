Dicker Data adds Cloudflare to portfolio

Dicker Data has picked up US-based web security vendor Cloudflare, distributing a full range of solutions to its network of over 8,000 Australian technology partners.

“Cloudflare brings a range of offerings that will support our partners in managing multi-cloud environments and provides comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for hybrid workers and websites,” Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said.

“The appointment of Cloudflare is in line with our commitment to provide our partners with access to the most comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, enabling them to protect their extensive networks of Australian businesses,” Mitnovetski added.

Dicker Data will distribute Cloudflare’s suite of products which aim to protect any internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code.

Cloudflare’s technology integrates with cloud providers from vendors like Microsoft Azure, enabling Dicker Data partners to accelerate their adoption of Cloudflare.

This includes solutions such as integrated content delivery networks to speed up website content, web application firewalls to secure websites and Cloudflare’s analytics to help partners deliver a better experience on the Microsoft Azure platform for their end-customers.

The addition of Cloudflare comes as Dicker Data strengthens its zero-trust solution set and easy to manage and cost-effective cybersecurity tools, such as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). Dicker Data has bolstered its cybersecurity capabilities in recent months.

“Our focus is to support our channel partners to reach customers who are looking for cybersecurity solutions in the age of zero trust," Cloudflare head of partnerships and alliances APJC Wendy Komadina said.

Last week, Dicker Data announced that it has entered a sale and purchase agreement to acquire New Zealand distributor Connect Security Products.

The same week Dicker Data released its unaudited 2022 financial year results, recording a 25 per cent revenue increase of $619.9 million to $3.1 billion year-on-year.

CRN Australia also recently spoke to Dicker Data’s general manager of marketing and strategy, Ben Johnson, about how the company is looking to help its partners capitalise on demand for environmentally sustainable IT solutions.

In January, Dicker Data added the Cyber Aware training and phishing attack simulation platform and WatchGuard Technologies’ entire cybersecurity product range to its portfolio.

Earlier this month, Dicker Data picked up China-headquartered unified communications vendor Yealink, distributing the full range of its products to the Australian market.