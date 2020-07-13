Dicker Data adds Cohesity to vendor roster

Dicker Data has deepened its roster of data centre vendors through a new deal with US-based Cohesity.

Founded in 2013 by Nutanix co-founder Mohit Aron, Cohesity provides backup, monitoring and disaster recovery tools for data centres.

Dicker said the new deal was important due to the vendor’s technology complementing that of its existing vendors Cisco, HPE and Microsoft.

“I’m pleased to welcome Cohesity into our range of world-leading backup and data management solutions," Dicker Data chairman David Dicker said.

“We’re seeing continued growth in the demand for data management products which correlates to the company’s strong performance in the market. We’re also well positioned to leverage the Cohesity technology alliance partnerships which includes a number of our existing vendors such as Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Microsoft.”

“As businesses struggle with rapidly growing volumes of unstructured data, the need to optimise data management, including backup and storage costs, becomes more critical. That’s even more the case today as IT leaders look to reduce costs during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cohesity ANZ channel manager Kathryn Ramanathan said.

“By making the most efficient use of infrastructure, organisations can lower costs in a variety of areas including shrinking data centre footprints, lowering power consumption, reducing support costs, and cutting the frequency with which additional infrastructure needs to be purchased.

“As an official Cohesity distributor, Dicker Data, has demonstrated knowledge of Cohesity solutions and products, and we are confident in Dicker Data’s ability to strengthen our partner ecosystem, and enhance our go-to-market plan in Australia.