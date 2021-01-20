Dicker Data adds connectivity vendor StarTech.com

Dicker Data has announced a distribution partnership with connectivity solutions vendor StarTech.com.

StarTech offers IT connectivity accessories like docking stations, display adapters, cables, and mounts, as well as back office connectivity solutions including racks, SFPs and KVM switches.

The products are designed to meet the technical performance needs of IT professionals for use in business technology solutions.

Dicker will initially offer some 400 StarTech products with more products launching in the coming months. The distributor said the connectivity accessories offered were specifically selected based on the demands of the Australian IT market and the needs of IT professionals in the region.

“We are excited to partner with a leading IT distributor in Australia,” StarTech.com vice president of international sales Xiomara Carrillo said.

“Dicker Data has strong relationships with over 6000 resellers across Australia and we look forward to this partnership improving StarTech.com’s ability to serve IT professionals and resellers in the market.”

Dicker Data chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said, “We are committed to collaborating with vendors to connect them to our partners' evolving needs. StarTech.com’s long history as a connectivity provider for IT professionals around the globe, coupled with their extensive portfolio of performance focused accessories presents a great opportunity for our reseller partners.”

“We look forward to growing StarTech.com’s presence in the Australian market and helping our resellers to leverage the brand to grow their business.”

