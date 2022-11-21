Dicker Data adds Eaton's Power Quality range

Power management vendor Eaton has appointed Dicker Data as the newest Australian distributor of its Power Quality range of products.

Eaton will join Dicker Data’s recently created Access and Surveillance (DAS) business unit, which was formed from the distributor’s acquisition of Hills Limited’s IT distribution business earlier this year.

According to Dicker Data, it was selected for its reach, expertise and strong reputation for supporting enterprise, mid-market and SMB partners, as Eaton also looks to grow further in the Australian market and reach new verticals.

“I’m pleased to welcome Eaton to Dicker Data. Their range of intelligent power solutions aligns well with our existing strength in the SMB and mid-market, particularly as more technology moves to the edge,” Dicker Data chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said.

“We see a significant growth opportunity for Eaton with our access and surveillance (DAS) partners.”

Dicker Data stated that Eaton joining the DAS unit was a new channel opportunity for Eaton alongside Dicker Data’s extensive IT partner base, as the unit adds new partners and vendors.

Eaton Electrical general manager for Power Quality Australia and New Zealand John Atherton said, “The opportunity to partner with Dicker Data’s Access and Surveillance business provides Eaton a new growth opportunity within the security sector. The physical security sector is embracing new technologies to adapt to ever changing conditions, and as physical security has become a mission critical application for business, the need for superior backup power and management is more important than ever.”

“Dicker Data has grown to become one of the leading IT distribution companies within the region and Eaton looks forward to partnering to continue our IT channels growth, supporting our partner network with better access to Eaton products and services.”

Dicker Data stated that its team of product and technical experts were ready to assist partners to scope and design intelligent power management solutions. Stock will be available for delivery from 3 January 2023.

In February this year, Eaton appointed Rob Steel as its new associate channel director for Australia and New Zealand.