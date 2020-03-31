Dicker Data adds Heimdal Security to vendor roster

Denmark-based security software vendor Heimdal Security has named Dicker Data as its sole Australian distributor.

Heimdal specialises in endpoint security software for both consumers and businesses through its Thor software solutions. Its technology blocks security threats before being able to reach a user’s endpoint network.

Founded in 2011, the company said it has seen more than 3000 percent growth in the past five years, particularly from SMB and enterprise businesses.

“We are delighted to appoint Dicker Data to our channel ecosystem as a distributor for Australia,” Heimdal Security chief executive Morten Kjaersgaard said.

“With Dicker Data’s excellent reputation and extensive network of partners, they were the logical choice to partner up with, as we are expanding our channel focus and growth.”

Kjaersgaard added the appointment will develop Heimdal’s presence in the region, particularly with its DNS Traffic Filtering, Automated Patch Management and Privileged Access Management tools for the SMB to Enterprise markets.

“As the digital threat landscape continues to evolve and businesses around the world are mobilising their workforces to operate remotely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our reseller partners, more than ever, need to be considering the security of the devices they deploy and manage,” Dicker Data CEO David Dicker said.



“This need, coupled with the government’s stimulus package, is providing every one of our reseller partners with the catalyst to re-engage with all of their customers and highlight the importance of sophisticated security technology, such as the products and solutions on offer from our latest vendor addition, Heimdal Security.”