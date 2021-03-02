Dicker Data adds identity solutions vendor One Identity

By on
Identity solutions vendor One Identity has appointed Dicker Data as its new Australian distributor.

The appointment marks One Identity’s first channel availability in Australia, following on from Dicker's existing relationship with One Identity parent Quest Software.

One Identity specialises in SaaS-based identity governance and administration (IGA) and privileged access management (PAM) solutions.

“We welcome our partnership with Dicker Data that extends our leading technology capabilities with their local support in services, sales and marketing,” One Identity director for APJ channel sales Chad Cleevely said.

“These are exciting times to expand our partnership as organisations continue to move to cloud-first strategies. Today, no organization can afford to sacrifice capability, functionality or scope in their IGA and PAM programs. With our solutions organisations can leverage Zero Trust capabilities to achieve full IGA and PAM objectives in the cloud, without compromise.”

Dicker said One Identity’s solutions can help start up an identity-centric security strategy in remote work environments in an easy to deploy and consume model. The distributor added that its existing relationship with Quest Software makes Dicker’s team best positioned to work with One Identity.

Dicker Data chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said, “We are pleased to bring One Identity solutions to the Australian market and look forward to connecting them to our partners’ evolving needs. Security is a critical priority and continues to be top of mind for every company in Australia.

“By extending Zero Trust solutions to the cloud using One Identity technologies, our partners can access the most comprehensive security solutions to meet the needs of their end-user organisations.”

