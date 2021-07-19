Dicker Data adds IoT device-to-cloud vendor Inseego

Internet of things (IoT) device-to-cloud solutions vendor Inseego has appointed Dicker Data as its first Australian distributor.

Inseego’s product range includes fixed wireless CPEs, mobile hotspots and modems, routers and gateways to help boost 4G and 5G connectivity. Its customer base includes service providers, distributors, enterprises and consumers.

“When looking for a partner to help us grow our presence in the Australian enterprise and IT markets, Dicker Data was the only logical choice,” Inseego APAC country manager Peter Adamovic said.

“They are a world class, innovative distributor and their expertise and relationships within the Australian market are second to none.”

Adamovic added that Dicker as an Australian-owned business understands how local companies can leverage 5G to transform their businesses and that Inseego is excited to work with the Dicker Data team to launch its products into Australia.

Dicker said Inseego’s products extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and security to deliver internet access. The technology is backed up by automatic failover to 4G LTE or 3G to ensure continuous connectivity.

The vendor will also provide Dicker Data resellers with a variety of options and flexibility to design and deliver solutions that would suit their customers’ needs.

Dicker Data chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said, “5G technology is revolutionising the way we work, communicate and consume data. As a result of the pandemic, businesses have had to embrace the work-from-anywhere concept and technologies such as 5G are not only making that possible today, but will play a critical role in the future of how we interact with data.”

“5G is both accelerating and unlocking new digital transformation opportunities and we are focused on supporting the channel to capture as much of this market as possible.”