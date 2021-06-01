Dicker Data adds Jabra to UC portfolio

Dicker Data has signed a distribution agreement with unified communications vendor Jabra.

The distributor will carry Jabra’s full product portfolio, including headsets, speakerphones, video conferencing solutions and unified communications products.

Jabra joins Dicker’s dedicated professional audio-visual division, where its products will be part of the distributor’s strategy to enable physical meeting spaces to complement Dicker’s other collaboration platform vendors, including Microsoft, Cisco and Zoom.

“I’m pleased to welcome Jabra to the Dicker Data line-up,” Dicker Data chief executive David Dicker said.

“We’re focused on providing our reseller partners with the access to the world’s leading vendors in each technology segment we represent, and Jabra is an ideal extension of our presence in the UC and Professional AV markets, both of which have seen strong growth over the last 12 months.”

Dicker Data said it would work closely with Jabra to help its partners capitalise on the work-from-home movement.

Jabra ANZ managing director David Piggott said, “This acceleration in flexible working practices has driven extraordinary demand for Jabra’s professional headsets and video solutions as they deliver the ability to concentrate and collaborate in all environments.”

“Dicker Data have intelligently developed their portfolio to deliver complete UC, CC and Video solutions to the partner community and are extremely well placed to help accelerate Jabra’s growth in Australia. I am very excited about the opportunity we have together to grow the market in Australia.”

Dicker Data chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said, “With the Australian workforce divided between home and office environments, arming people with the correct technology and enabling meeting rooms with the appropriate solutions to facilitate intercompany and outbound communication, regardless of a worker’s location, is key.”

“Our goal is to help our channel partners attach a headset to every device they sell, to not only increase their profitability, but to also deliver a superior employee experience for their customers. Jabra’s technology is at the forefront of user experience and is a strategic pillar in bridging the gap between remote workers and their office-bound counterparts.”