Dicker Data adds Microsoft's new Surface Hub

Microsoft has appointed Dicker Data as its newest authorised distributor for its Surface Hub 2S range in Australia.

The new iteration of the Surface Hub is an interactive whiteboard in either a 50-inch or 85-inch panel that can turn physical meeting rooms into digital collaboration spaces.

“The addition of Microsoft Surface Hub is yet another strategic partnership bolstering the company’s presence in the professional AV market,” Dicker Data chief executive David Dicker said.

“In the short time we’ve been focused on this market, we’ve grown to be the largest Australian distributor in the segment and the growth shows no signs of slowing. This appointment is also particularly pleasing as we now represent the entire Microsoft Surface range in Australia.”

Microsoft Surface Hub products are immediately available via Dicker Data, with staff trained to assist reseller partners.

Microsoft Australia Surface business group lead Jane Mackarell said, “For Microsoft, the Dicker Data partnership regarding our Hub 2S portfolio is an exciting development.”

“Surface Hub brings our entire collaboration platform together into an amazing hybrid working experience. Dicker understands this potential given their focus on AV as well as the entire Microsoft business.”

Dicker Data head of AV Andrew Upshon said the Microsoft Surface Hub 2S truly blends physical and virtual collaboration into a single seamless experience.

“Whether being used as a digital whiteboard or as the central communication device in a meeting, the Microsoft Surface Hub 2S fades into the background and enables the users to perform their best work in a simple and intuitive way,” Upshon said.

“Coming in both 50-inch and 85-inch variants, including an option to mount the unit on a portable stand, there’s a solution to modernise almost any meeting room.”