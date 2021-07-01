Dicker Data adds Microsoft's new Surface Hub

By on
Dicker Data adds Microsoft's new Surface Hub

Microsoft has appointed Dicker Data as its newest authorised distributor for its Surface Hub 2S range in Australia.

The new iteration of the Surface Hub is an interactive whiteboard in either a 50-inch or 85-inch panel that can turn physical meeting rooms into digital collaboration spaces.

“The addition of Microsoft Surface Hub is yet another strategic partnership bolstering the company’s presence in the professional AV market,” Dicker Data chief executive David Dicker said.

“In the short time we’ve been focused on this market, we’ve grown to be the largest Australian distributor in the segment and the growth shows no signs of slowing. This appointment is also particularly pleasing as we now represent the entire Microsoft Surface range in Australia.”

Microsoft Surface Hub products are immediately available via Dicker Data, with staff trained to assist reseller partners.

Microsoft Australia Surface business group lead Jane Mackarell said, “For Microsoft, the Dicker Data partnership regarding our Hub 2S portfolio is an exciting development.”

“Surface Hub brings our entire collaboration platform together into an amazing hybrid working experience. Dicker understands this potential given their focus on AV as well as the entire Microsoft business.”

Dicker Data head of AV Andrew Upshon said the Microsoft Surface Hub 2S truly blends physical and virtual collaboration into a single seamless experience.

“Whether being used as a digital whiteboard or as the central communication device in a meeting, the Microsoft Surface Hub 2S fades into the background and enables the users to perform their best work in a simple and intuitive way,” Upshon said.

“Coming in both 50-inch and 85-inch variants, including an option to mount the unit on a portable stand, there’s a solution to modernise almost any meeting room.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dicker data distribution hardware microsoft

Partner Content

How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”

Sponsored Whitepapers

CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS

Most Read Articles

TPM chip requirements for Windows 11

TPM chip requirements for Windows 11
Dell Apex can be half the price of public clouds

Dell Apex can be half the price of public clouds
Govt&#8217;s AI Action Plan a &#8220;huge step in the right direction&#8221;

Govt’s AI Action Plan a “huge step in the right direction”
What it takes to sell an ICT business

What it takes to sell an ICT business

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?