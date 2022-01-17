Dicker Data adds Philips business monitors

Dicker Data has announced it has secured a distribution agreement with Philips for its range of business monitors.

The deal was forged with Philips Monitors, which offers business monitor solutions for market segments from SMBs to enterprise, government, graphic designers and more.

“I’m pleased to welcome Philips Monitors to the growing Dicker Data family,” Dicker Data chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said.

“We’ve seen tremendous demand for business monitors over the last 24 months as a result of the mass adoption of hybrid working. Our appointment as a Philips Monitors distributor provides our partners with yet another compelling choice in this segment, which is in line with our strategy of making the best technology options available to our partners.”

Mitnovetski added that the breadth of the Philips Monitors range, along with its “innovative” solutions would further enrich Dicker Data’s offering in the display segment with curved, gaming, interactive and everyday use products.

Some of the solutions the monitors feature include built-in full docking station capabilities, pop-up web cameras and blue-light reduction technology. Philips Monitors also claims its products have a “strong focus” on sustainability with strong energy efficiency ratings, 100 percent recyclable packaging and total cost of ownership (TCO) calculators available for partners.

Philips Monitors Australia national sales manager Adrian Franklin said, “We are excited to announce the addition of Dicker Data as our distribution partner in 2022.

“With ongoing demand for innovative business monitor solutions and Dicker Data’s commitment to servicing the SMB and Corporate sectors, we look forward to working with the Dicker team to further extend our support to reseller partners across the Australian IT market.”

Mitnovetski added that Dicker Data believes the demand for high-quality business monitors will continue through 2022 as businesses ramp up to prepare for Australia’s reopening.

“This demand is also being fuelled by the fact that businesses must now provide monitor solutions for their employees both in their office and in the individual employee’s home,” he said.

“High-quality monitors designed with ergonomics and health at the forefront are particularly important given how much time we spend using them.”

