Dicker Data adds security camera vendor i-Pro

Security camera and AI solutions vendor i-Pro has appointed Dicker Data as its newest distributor for Australia.

i-Pro specialises in advanced sensing technologies in the fields of intelligent surveillance, public safety and industrial/medical imaging.

The vendor will join Dicker Data’s Access and Surveillance (DAS) unit, adding the full range of i-Pro’s Edge AI Camera technology and Active Guard AI solutions.

The appointment comes after i-Pro revisited its go to market strategy where it saw a strong demand for its AI Edge technology in Australia.

Dicker Data said the addition of i-Pro will open up new scope among existing DAS resellers, integrators and MSSPs.

“We look forward to supporting DAS clients and providing them with a world class product and our advanced AI solutions," i-Pro APAC Oceania director Marius van der Merwe said.

"The partnership with DAS is pivotal and will further propel our expansion,” he added.

“This will give systems integrators across the region an opportunity to access i-PRO products through an additional distribution channel."

"Collaborating with DAS will allow us to combine our efforts and expertise. We are looking forward to a long fruitful relationship.”

i-Pro APAC Oceania last year separated from parent company Panasonic i-Pro and has since operated as an independent entity under the i-Pro brand.

“There is a strong demand for AI devices at the edge, and we are witnessing an evolution of sorts in ANZ, as end-users begin to discover the powerful benefits of a smarter surveillance solution," van der Merwe added.

“As such, the time was right for us to expand the ways that dynamic integrators can access our range, and both i-PRO and DAS will be able to capitalise on this market potential.”

"The demand for intelligent surveillance solutions shows no signs of slowing in the Australian market, particularly as the capabilities of AI are becoming more widely appreciated and as the responsibilities of CISO’s and alike are expanding to include physical security as well as cybersecurity," Dicker Data ANZ chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said.

“We’re extremely well-positioned to help i-PRO capitalise on these market opportunities as Australia’s largest distributor in both the access and surveillance market and the IT market.

"Our role is to ensure our network of thousands of partners have access to the best technologies and solutions available and we’re confident i-PRO will be a strong fit for our partner community.”