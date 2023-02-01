Dicker Data adds UC vendor Yealink to distie portfolio

Dicker Data has picked up China-headquartered unified communications vendor Yealink.

The distie will distribute the full range of Yealink products in the Australian market, effective immediately.

Yealink products include headsets, video confering devices and platforms, IP phones, webcams and management platforms.

Yealink solutions are compatible with both Microsoft Teams and Zoom and enable video and audio experiences with easy platform integration and simple deployment.

Specialised solutions for retail, hospitality, warehouses, hospitals and factory sites allow employees to make and receive calls without a handset and initiate internal calls with a single button, empowering a modern workplace.

Dicker Data becomes the Yealink’s seventh distributor, behind Ingram Micro in 2020, along with Alloy Computer Products, BlueChip Infotech, CommsPlus Distribution, Leader Computers and Mia Distribution.

The distie will train and enable Yealink's Australian channel as the vendor seeks to expand its reach through the full value-added services of the distie.

Dicker Data will also drive partner certifications to upgrade the skills of Yealink's existing partners and accelerate the onboarding of new ones.

To boost adoption of Yealink technology, Dicker Data will empower its partners to help their customers maximise their investment in the brand.

Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said, “I’m pleased to announce the expansion of our Professional AV, collaboration and UC range to include Yealink."

"Our strength in the SMB and mid-market aligns well with the solutions offered by Yealink, and with many businesses actively refitting their offices to cope with the demands of hybrid work, this new partnership further bolsters our reputation as the go-to distributor for smart office, collaboration and UC solutions.”

"The Yealink - Dicker Data partnership is a powerful combination. Dicker Data's rich distribution experience and diverse partner base is complimentary to Yealink's premium, full-scenario UC solutions," Yealink APAC sales director Owen Ou said.

"Together, we will unlock the full potential of Yealink UC solutions and place more channel partners on the best path for success in the new hybrid working business landscape."

IT distributor Leader Computers has been working with Yealink to deploy Breeze Connect cloud-based switchboards, and the company held a four-city Innovation Tour in September last year focusing on Microsoft Teams, meeting with nearly 300 resellers.