Dicker Data adds Veeam backup, disaster recovery-as-a-service

Dicker Data has added more of Veeam’s products to its portfolio with the cloud backup vendor’s Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) solutions, backup-as-a-service (BaaS) and disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS).

The products add to the vendor’s backup and replication solution that the distie has on the books.

They are designed to work for any cloud environment and are marketed toward what Dicker Data described as its ‘evolving’ manager service providers partner base.

The offerings are tied to Veeam’s VCSP program, which requires that partners meet certain requirements. Dicker Data is now a member of that program as a distributor and cloud aggregator.

“The expansion of our partnership with Veeam comes at an opportune time where every Australian business is modernising their back-up solutions to cope with the large shift towards remote working,” said Dicker Data chairman and chief executive David Dicker.

“Furthermore, many businesses are closely reviewing their data security and compliance measures as the threat of ransomware continues to grow. The VCSP program is particularly attractive as it helps our partners to grow their recurring revenue with products such as Backup-as-a-Service and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service that scale with their needs”.

Dicker Data COO Mitnovetski added, “Our partnership with Veeam has gone from strength. We attribute the success to the way our team of experts, who provide the industry’s best technical and sales support to our partners, have become an extension of the Veeam team. Veeam’s vision and strategy align with not only our growth and development plans, but our goal to successfully support and transition partner businesses through technological change.”

Dicker Data was first appointed as a Veeam distributor in January 2020, replacing former distie Tech Data.

Veeam ANZ vice president Gary Mitchell said, “Partnering with Dicker Data has enabled Veeam to provide new and advanced cloud data management solutions to an extensive reseller partner base. This has strengthened our commitment to the partner community as we continue to innovate and establish long lasting partnerships that promise providers reliable, revenue-generating, data protection services”.