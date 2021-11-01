Dicker Data adds video conferencing vendor Neat

Video conferencing hardware vendor Neat has appointed Dicker Data as its distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

The vendor said the appointment comes as part of its channel partner recruitment plans in the region and to expand its channel strategy.

Neat manufactures and designs “meeting room devices”, which combine a microphone array with a wide-angle camera to follow meeting participants as they move around a room and to focus on contributors as they join the discussion. The devices can be mounted atop any digital display, wall or cabinet.

Some of the offerings include a tabletop 8-inch tablet, Neat Pad, which also features wireless sharing, air quality monitoring and meeting scheduling. Neat Board is a 65-inch multi-touch LED screen that acts as an all-in-one collaboration device with native support for Zoom Rooms. Neat Frame is a smaller version for smaller rooms and home offices, in the form of a 15-inch device. All devices natively support Zoom, with an update for Microsoft Teams expected “in the near future”.

“Neat is yet another strategic addition to our Professional AV portfolio, following our appointment as Samsung LFD distributor last month,” Dicker Data chief executive David Dicker said.

“We’ve grown to become the largest Pro AV distributor in Australia and with businesses reopening and needing to deploy collaboration solutions to support their hybrid work arrangements, we see no signs of demand slowing in this segment.”

Neat ANZ country manager Paul Falzon said, “We are pleased to be working with Dicker Data to bring Neat’s innovative and rich video devices to more customers across Australia and New Zealand.”

“With our shared focus on helping partners support businesses as they transition to the new way of working, we look forward to working together to solve customer challenges in the meeting space.”

Dicker Data said the products are immediately available to channel partners, and that they can avail of support services from the distributor’s dedicated team of Professional AV specialists.

Dicker Data head of AV Andrew Upshon said, “The addition of Neat comes at a strategic time when businesses are actively looking to bridge the gap between remote workers and those in the office. Our strategy has always been to help our partners deliver seamless collaboration experiences and Neat truly enables that.”

“The fact their high-quality products can turn any meeting room into a Zoom Room removes the barriers many businesses have faced when considering how to modernise their meeting and collaboration spaces. Further to this, the Neat solutions are simple to set up, making deployment easy for our partners.”