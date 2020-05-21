Dicker Data adds VPN vendor Tosibox

Finnish secure connectivity vendor Tosibox has appointed Dicker Data as its new Australian distributor.

Tosibox makes virtual private network (VPN) solutions for remote workers, IoT devices and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) environments. The products are supported by a “self-healing network” called TosiOnline, which automatically reconnects dropped connections.

The technology also supports legacy technologies and has a simplified user interface designed to be user-friendly.

Dicker is positioning the product range for SMB and midmarket partners, particularly those who need to provide secure connectivity to end users but do not necessarily have the expertise to deliver the solutions.

Dicker Data business manager Tony Tran said, “I’m pleased to welcome Tosibox to the Dicker Data portfolio. I regularly have conversations with our resellers about the need for simplified VPN and IoT security solutions and I believe their products will effectively fill that gap.”

“The Tosibox range will also enable our partners to expand the lines of business with end-users for maximized sale opportunities,” he added.

Tosibox APAC vice president of sales Mark Dilchert said the company was impressed with the “proven experience and expertise” of Dicker Data and is thrilled to collaborate with the distributor.

“Tosibox wants to share the value of our connectivity for businesses of all sizes, with easy deployment, built-in cyber security for connected sites and the data, and access management time cut from weeks into mere minutes,” Dilchert said.

“Companies in more than 120 countries have already built their operational networks with our unique OT connectivity solution. Together with Dicker Data we’re committed to delivering even more value to customers in Australia.”