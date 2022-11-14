Dicker Data, Advent One, Nuago win big at Lenovo partner awards

Lenovo honoured nine Aussie resellers and disties across its intelligent devices (IDG), infrastructure solutions (ISG), and services solutions business (SSG) at its partner gala awards held in Queenstown, New Zealand on Saturday.

Aussie channel partners Invise, Nuago, Computer Alliance, Blue Connections, Dicker Data and Ingram Micro were among the 15 winners of Lenovo’s Australia and New Zealand awards.

Video Security Products, Storm FX Distributions and Advent One were among the 11 winners of Lenovo's Asia Pacific awards.

The full list of Australian winners of Lenovo's Australia and New Zealand awards:

Dicker Data Australia – IDG Australian Distributor of the Year 2022

Blue Connections – IDG Australian Reseller of the Year 2022

Computer Alliance – IDG Australian Public Sector Reseller of the Year 2022

Advent One – ISG Australian Reseller of the Year 2022

Invise – ISG Australian Innovation Partner of the Year 2022

Nuago – ISG Australian Growth Partner of the Year 2022

Advent One senior solutions specialist Dion Harris – ISG Australian Technical Excellence 2022

Ingram Micro Lenovo business manager IDG & ISG Caleb Leung – ANZ One Channel Lenovo Legend 2022

The full list of Australian winners of Lenovo's Asia Pacific awards:

Video Security Products – Top OEM Partner of the Year

Storm FX Distributions – Top Workstation Partner of the Year

Advent One – Top ISG Partner of the Year

The vendor said in a statement that partners were judged based on their ability to deliver innovative services, professionalism and commitment, and demonstrating exceptional customer service to improve cost efficiencies through best practices and enhanced productivity.

Categories also recognised innovation, year-on-year growth as well as outstanding individuals.

Lenovo Australia and New Zealand director of commercial channel Sunny Gandhi said hosting the event in person after two years of virtual galas was “incredible.”

“Our partners are the beating heart of our business; without them, we wouldn’t be able to achieve what we have today.”

“We’ve seen truly extraordinary innovation, professionalism, and dedication to driving exceptional customer service from our partners across the last 12 months, and it’s time to celebrate them.

“Congratulations to all the winners this year and I can’t wait to see what they will achieve in the year ahead,” Gandhi added.

Lenovo ISG managing director Manu Mehra said, “Lenovo’s distribution and channel partners are instrumental to our growing business and market share.”

“Our partners' profitable growth and ease of doing business with us are critical priorities for Lenovo ISG….We celebrate our partners’ continued trust, support, and consistent engagement with the Lenovo partner program.”