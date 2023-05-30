Dicker Data and Dell volunteer to support families

By on
Dicker Data and Dell volunteer to support families
Vladimir Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) and Shant Soghomonian (Dell Technologies).

ASX-listed Dicker Data and Dell Technologies have teamed up to support families with seriously ill or injured children through volunteering and donating.

The two companies are already partners

Their efforts to support the local community included the preparation and delivery of 150 meals over 60 volunteer hours.

Dicker Data’s chief operating officer Vladimir Mitnovetski, Dell’s ANZ general manager Shant Soghomonian, as well as other members of the DDR Dell Tech team volunteered at Ronald McDonald House to make meals for the families of sick children at one of their Sydney locations.

“It was a privilege to cook for, and spend time with, the children and their families at Ronald McDonald House,” Mitnovetski said.

“To be able to give back alongside our friends at Dell Technologies was extremely special and we’re extremely proud to have had the opportunity to play a small role in supporting the great work being done at Ronald McDonald House,” he added.

Earlier this month, Dicker Data won NSW Exhibition of the Year at the Meeting and Events Australia Awards for its TechX event.

In February, Dell launched its ESG Partner Spotlight program to celebrate partners executing co-branded initiatives aligned with Dell’s ESG pillars.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dell dell technologies dell technologies esg partner spotlight dicker data distribution shant soghomonian vladimir mitnovetski

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI

ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI
Sophos honours 2023 ANZ partners

Sophos honours 2023 ANZ partners
Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market

Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market
Arctic Wolf talks ANZ partner opportunities and future plans

Arctic Wolf talks ANZ partner opportunities and future plans

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?