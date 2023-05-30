Dicker Data and Dell volunteer to support families

ASX-listed Dicker Data and Dell Technologies have teamed up to support families with seriously ill or injured children through volunteering and donating.

The two companies are already partners

Their efforts to support the local community included the preparation and delivery of 150 meals over 60 volunteer hours.

Dicker Data’s chief operating officer Vladimir Mitnovetski, Dell’s ANZ general manager Shant Soghomonian, as well as other members of the DDR Dell Tech team volunteered at Ronald McDonald House to make meals for the families of sick children at one of their Sydney locations.

“It was a privilege to cook for, and spend time with, the children and their families at Ronald McDonald House,” Mitnovetski said.

“To be able to give back alongside our friends at Dell Technologies was extremely special and we’re extremely proud to have had the opportunity to play a small role in supporting the great work being done at Ronald McDonald House,” he added.

Earlier this month, Dicker Data won NSW Exhibition of the Year at the Meeting and Events Australia Awards for its TechX event.

In February, Dell launched its ESG Partner Spotlight program to celebrate partners executing co-branded initiatives aligned with Dell’s ESG pillars.