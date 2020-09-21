Dicker Data bolsters IoT play with two new vendors

By on
Dicker Data bolsters IoT play with two new vendors

Dicker Data has added two new companies to its vendor roster to expand its internet of things (IoT) portfolio.

The two user and device tracking providers, Digital Matter and kontakt.io, produce GPS outdoor tracking and Bluetooth indoor tracking applications and devices.

The Perth-headquartered Digital Matter was founded in Johannesburg South Africa in 2000 by Ken Everett. It produces GPS and IoT devices for the agriculture, asset tracking, fleet management, supply chain management, oil and gas industries.

The solutions are focused on long-range, outdoor tracking applications using 2G, 4G LTE-M, NB-IoT, LoRaWAN and Sigfox connectivity.

Dicker Data said its partners could now co-sell Digital Matter solutions with cellular network access from the distributor via its existing Telstra and NNNCo LoRaWAN distribution agreements.

Stuart German, Digital Matter’s business development director said Dicker Data’s technical expertise aligned with the vendor’s “commitment to innovation”.

“Asset tracking is one of the highest growth application segments for the Internet of Things, making this an exciting time to introduce our range of future-proofed LTE-M / NB-IoT hardware and white-label software as a recurring revenue business model.”

Poland-based Kontakt.io was founded in 2013 and makes short-range indoor tracking devices using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity. The vendor has integrations with Dicker vendors Cisco Meraki and Mist.

“The combination of Dicker Data’s IoT solution focus and Kontakt.io’s global leadership in IoT innovation creates the conditions for a perfect storm, one that can change the landscape of the Australian connected enterprise market,” Kontakt.io exec Rom Eizeberg said.

“Together, we support the mission of simplifying IoT, removing obstacles to adoption and creating a path to value for a wide market spectrum of partners and end-users.”

Dicker Data’s COO Vlad Mitnovetski said the two companies' offerings “complement our IoT portfolio, boosting Dicker Data’s ability to deliver end-to-end IoT solutions”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bluetooth business dicker data digital matter distribution fleet management gps iot kontaktio supply chain

Most Read Articles

HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal

HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal
Tangerine Telecom launches 1TB mobile broadband plan

Tangerine Telecom launches 1TB mobile broadband plan
DWS acquired by HCL Technologies

DWS acquired by HCL Technologies
Michael Dell: &#8216;We are not selling VMware&#8217;

Michael Dell: ‘We are not selling VMware’
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?