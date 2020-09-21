Dicker Data bolsters IoT play with two new vendors

Dicker Data has added two new companies to its vendor roster to expand its internet of things (IoT) portfolio.

The two user and device tracking providers, Digital Matter and kontakt.io, produce GPS outdoor tracking and Bluetooth indoor tracking applications and devices.

The Perth-headquartered Digital Matter was founded in Johannesburg South Africa in 2000 by Ken Everett. It produces GPS and IoT devices for the agriculture, asset tracking, fleet management, supply chain management, oil and gas industries.

The solutions are focused on long-range, outdoor tracking applications using 2G, 4G LTE-M, NB-IoT, LoRaWAN and Sigfox connectivity.

Dicker Data said its partners could now co-sell Digital Matter solutions with cellular network access from the distributor via its existing Telstra and NNNCo LoRaWAN distribution agreements.

Stuart German, Digital Matter’s business development director said Dicker Data’s technical expertise aligned with the vendor’s “commitment to innovation”.

“Asset tracking is one of the highest growth application segments for the Internet of Things, making this an exciting time to introduce our range of future-proofed LTE-M / NB-IoT hardware and white-label software as a recurring revenue business model.”

Poland-based Kontakt.io was founded in 2013 and makes short-range indoor tracking devices using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity. The vendor has integrations with Dicker vendors Cisco Meraki and Mist.

“The combination of Dicker Data’s IoT solution focus and Kontakt.io’s global leadership in IoT innovation creates the conditions for a perfect storm, one that can change the landscape of the Australian connected enterprise market,” Kontakt.io exec Rom Eizeberg said.

“Together, we support the mission of simplifying IoT, removing obstacles to adoption and creating a path to value for a wide market spectrum of partners and end-users.”

Dicker Data’s COO Vlad Mitnovetski said the two companies' offerings “complement our IoT portfolio, boosting Dicker Data’s ability to deliver end-to-end IoT solutions”.