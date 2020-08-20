Dicker Data, Calibre One, Ericom and more scoop Telstra partner awards

Telstra has honoured its best-performing enterprise partners at its latest Telstra Enterprise Partner Awards, with 25 partners taking home honours.

The event was held virtually and Telstra was joined by Microsoft Australia chief partner officer Rachel Bondi and Cisco ANZ director of partner organisation Luke Power as special guests, who themselves also announced some award winners.

Telstra Enterprise channel partner sales executive Nevash Pillay said, “We’re thrilled to recognise our leading partners in what was a challenging and unpredictable year.”

“Our partners have been vital in supporting organisations across Australia navigate the hurdles COVID-19 has presented. This year’s virtual awards are about bringing a sense of togetherness and supporting each other as a partner community.”

Telstra introduced a new award this year with the community spirit award. It was given to unified communication specialist Ericom for its work with non-profit organisations, helping them set up helpdesks, remote working and visitation solutions.

The top gong of enterprise partner of the year was awarded to Melbourne-based Star21, which also won Victoria partner of the year and mobility partner of the year.

Service management provider Pinnacle IT and MSP Calibre One were recognised for their efforts to support regional and remote areas across Australia, taking home emerging partner of the year and the customer excellence award, respectively.

Telstra Enterprise partner manager Sumeet Patel was named the Telstra channel champion for 2020 in recognition of his advocacy and support for partners in the development of their channel strategies.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Domain Specialisation Awards

Telstra Enterprise Cloud Partner of the Year - Resolution Tech

Telstra Enterprise UC Partner of the Year - Ericom

Telstra Enterprise Data & IP Partner of the Year - 1Step

Telstra Enterprise Internet of Things Partner of the Year - VITA

Telstra Enterprise Mobility Partner of the Year - Star 21

Telstra Enterprise Mobile Carriage Partner of the Year - Mobile Network

Alliance Awards

Telstra Enterprise Microsoft Partner of the Year - Generation – E

Telstra Enterprise Cisco Partner of the Year - Ericom

State Awards

Telstra Enterprise South Australia and Northern Territory Partner of the Year - Calibre One

Telstra Enterprise Western Australia Partner of the Year - Connectiv

Telstra Enterprise Queensland Partner of the Year - Techwell

Telstra Enterprise Victoria and Tasmania Partner of the Year - Star21

Telstra Enterprise New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory Partner of the Year - Telestar

Deal of the Year Awards

Telstra Enterprise Partner Deal of the Year - Exigo Tech and MobileCorp (Partner collaboration across two partners)

Telstra Enterprise International Partner Deal of the Year (excluding Australia) - CDM

Enterprise Awards

Telstra Enterprise Purple Partner of the Year - Appscore

Telstra Enterprise Distributor of the Year - Dicker Data

Telstra Enterprise Growth Partner of the Year - Azentro

Telstra Enterprise Emerging Partner of the Year - Pinnacle IT

Telstra Enterprise Partner of the Year - Star 21

Telstra Enterprise Customer Excellence Award - Calibre One

Telstra Enterprise Channel Champion - Sumeet Patel

Telstra Enterprise Community Spirit - Ericom

Telstra Enterprise Innovation Award - Digital Armour