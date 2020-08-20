Dicker Data, Calibre One, Ericom and more scoop Telstra partner awards

Telstra has honoured its best-performing enterprise partners at its latest Telstra Enterprise Partner Awards, with 25 partners taking home honours.
The event was held virtually and Telstra was joined by Microsoft Australia chief partner officer Rachel Bondi and Cisco ANZ director of partner organisation Luke Power as special guests, who themselves also announced some award winners.
Telstra Enterprise channel partner sales executive Nevash Pillay said, “We’re thrilled to recognise our leading partners in what was a challenging and unpredictable year.”
“Our partners have been vital in supporting organisations across Australia navigate the hurdles COVID-19 has presented. This year’s virtual awards are about bringing a sense of togetherness and supporting each other as a partner community.”
Telstra introduced a new award this year with the community spirit award. It was given to unified communication specialist Ericom for its work with non-profit organisations, helping them set up helpdesks, remote working and visitation solutions.
The top gong of enterprise partner of the year was awarded to Melbourne-based Star21, which also won Victoria partner of the year and mobility partner of the year.
Service management provider Pinnacle IT and MSP Calibre One were recognised for their efforts to support regional and remote areas across Australia, taking home emerging partner of the year and the customer excellence award, respectively.
Telstra Enterprise partner manager Sumeet Patel was named the Telstra channel champion for 2020 in recognition of his advocacy and support for partners in the development of their channel strategies.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Domain Specialisation Awards
Telstra Enterprise Cloud Partner of the Year - Resolution Tech
Telstra Enterprise UC Partner of the Year - Ericom
Telstra Enterprise Data & IP Partner of the Year - 1Step
Telstra Enterprise Internet of Things Partner of the Year - VITA
Telstra Enterprise Mobility Partner of the Year - Star 21
Telstra Enterprise Mobile Carriage Partner of the Year - Mobile Network
Alliance Awards
Telstra Enterprise Microsoft Partner of the Year - Generation – E
Telstra Enterprise Cisco Partner of the Year - Ericom
State Awards
Telstra Enterprise South Australia and Northern Territory Partner of the Year - Calibre One
Telstra Enterprise Western Australia Partner of the Year - Connectiv
Telstra Enterprise Queensland Partner of the Year - Techwell
Telstra Enterprise Victoria and Tasmania Partner of the Year - Star21
Telstra Enterprise New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory Partner of the Year - Telestar
Deal of the Year Awards
Telstra Enterprise Partner Deal of the Year - Exigo Tech and MobileCorp (Partner collaboration across two partners)
Telstra Enterprise International Partner Deal of the Year (excluding Australia) - CDM
Enterprise Awards
Telstra Enterprise Purple Partner of the Year - Appscore
Telstra Enterprise Distributor of the Year - Dicker Data
Telstra Enterprise Growth Partner of the Year - Azentro
Telstra Enterprise Emerging Partner of the Year - Pinnacle IT
Telstra Enterprise Partner of the Year - Star 21
Telstra Enterprise Customer Excellence Award - Calibre One
Telstra Enterprise Channel Champion - Sumeet Patel
Telstra Enterprise Community Spirit - Ericom
Telstra Enterprise Innovation Award - Digital Armour