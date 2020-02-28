Dicker Data claims enterprise market share dominance

Dicker Data has laid claim to being Australia’s largest enterprise IT distributor, saying it’s even larger than Ingram Micro and Synnex.

In its FY19 results presentation (PDF), Dicker claimed to have a 27 percent share of the corporate, commercial and enterprise market, compared to Ingram’s 25 percent and Synnex’s 14 percent. Factoring in consumer and retail sales though, Dicker says it’s still in third at 20 percent, behind Ingram’s 28 percent and Synnex’s 26 percent.

Dicker sourced the information from publicly-available financial statements and company estimates. It's difficult to validate this claim given that Ingram and Synnex both report their financial years at different times, and some of those required financial documents are yet to be released.

The Australin-born distie posted another bumper set of results, with revenue growing 17.9 percent to reach $1.76 billion for the full year ending 31 December 2019. Meanwhile net profit grew 67.3 percent to $54.3 million.

The majority of Dicker’s revenue still came from hardware sales, which grew 12.6 percent to $1.32 billion. The largest segment within hardware was endpoint devices, which accounted for $457 million, followed by servers & networking, which accounted with $449 million, peripherals at $237 million and storage at $137 million.

Software however was the fastest growing category, up 38.5 percent to $429.1 million. Services grew six percent to $8.1 million.

Dicker added six new vendors in 2019, including Sinefa, Check Point, Nutanix and Honeywell, which contributed $5.9 million in incremental revenue to the distie’s results. Existing vendors meanwhile contributed $261.9 million, up 17.6 percent thanks to vendor consolidation providing new products to Dicker’s portfolio.

Dicker’s shares dipped slightly to $6.01 at the time of writing, down 3.84 percent compared to the opening of trading.