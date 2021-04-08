Dicker Data commences new VMware distie arrangement

Dicker Data has announced that it has updated its distribution agreement with virtualisation giant VMware.

The new arrangement comes into effect today, where Dicker Data will distribute VMware’s full breadth of technology solution offerings to the Australian market.

Dicker Data chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said the change is in response to VMware’s own ecosystem overhaul.

“It’s exceptionally pleasing to see our new partnership with VMware officially kick off,” Mitnovetski said.

“In response to VMware’s ecosystem overhaul, our team dedicated many hours building a compelling submission that clearly resonated with VMware’s local, regional and global teams and highlighted the value we will contribute as trusted tech advisors and true enablers of digital transformation.”

VMware first announced its distribution shakeup in February, with Dicker Data replacing long-time partner Tech Data. Dicker was also the only new distie appointment across VMware’s APJ region.

Mitnovetski said Dicker Data’s appointment reaffirms the value vendors see in locally-based distribution businesses.

“We bring a unique level of local market knowledge and understanding, built up over the last 42 years of working closely with our more than 6000 active reseller partners,” he said.

“Our local knowledge and partner network is a competitive advantage for not only assisting VMware to navigate the Australian IT landscape but accelerate its growth as we work to capture more of the available market.”

Mitnovetski added that local expertise has “never been more relevant” to help steer the success of global IT businesses and accelerate digital transformation within Australia.

Dicker Data general manager of VMware and Microsoft Cloud Sarah Loiterton said, “We’ve invested in building what we believe is the best VMware distribution team in the world over the last few months.”

“I’m pleased to be launching our partnership with VMware and I’m looking forward to extending Dicker Data’s widely renowned service and support to the VMware partner community.”

Speaking on the new arrangement VMware ANZ vice president and managing director Brad Anderson said, “After a comprehensive review of our distributor program, we’re really pleased to welcome Dicker Data to the VMware family as our Australian distribution partner.”

“Throughout the process, the Dicker Data team showed us they had the coverage, capabilities and commitment to help us scale and optimise our ecosystem in Australia. A thriving partner community is a key component in providing the best experience for our customers.”

“We’re confident Dicker Data’s local knowledge and experience, combined with its extensive ecosystem will enable and empower our joint customers and their evolving needs as they transform their businesses. We look forward to a strong and successful partnership.”