Dicker Data, Data#3, JB Hi-Fi Solutions take home HP partner awards

HP Australia yesterday has honoured its top performing partners at its annual partner awards.

The award ceremony was held virtually, acknowledging and celebrating the success of HP’s partners over the past year across a number of different categories.

Sydney-based Metropolitan Computers and Supplies took the top gong of HP partner of the year, while Synnex and Dicker Data were both named distributors of the year for PC and print, respectively.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Transactional Print Partner of the Year – Scorptec

Supplies Partner of the Year – Theodist

PC Distributor of the Year – Synnex

Print Distributor of the Year – Dicker Data

A3 Partner of the Year – RBC Group

Contractual Print Partner of the Year – RBC Group

PC Specialist Partner of the Year – Enigma Business Products

SMB Partner of the Year – Centrecom Sunshine

Education Partner of the Year – JBHIFI Solutions

Elite Partner of the Year – Area9

Services Volume Partner of the Year – Trident Computer Services

Emerging Partner of the Year (PC only) – Intuit Technologies

PC Partner of the Year – Data#3

Partner of the Year – Metropolitan Computers and Supplies

The vendor also handed out individual awards, with Triforce’s Belinda Brooks named Partner Sales Rep of the Year and Dicker Data’s Lee Rudkin as Distribution Sales Rep of the Year.

“2020 certainly threw a number of challenges to both HP and our partners. Despite these challenges, our partners continue to go above and beyond for HP,” HP ANZ managing director Mike Boyle said.

“We’re proud to work with such incredible partners in Australia and we look forward to continuing our strong relationships with our partners into 2021.”

HP Australia director of commercial channel Chelsea Rossney said, “Partners are the lifeblood of HP’s business in Australia, and the Partner Awards are a just celebration of how

successful our partners have been this year.”

“With the launch of HP Amplify, our revamped channel partner program, there’s never been a more exciting time to be a HP channel partner and I’m looking forward to celebrating our partners’ successes long into the future.”