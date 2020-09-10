Dicker Data, Data#3, Scorptec win Lenovo partner awards

Lenovo has named its top channel partners in Australia and New Zealand for both its PC and Smart Devices (PCSD) and data centre (Lenovo DCG) businesses.

The vendor honoured partners that have delivered “exceptional results” over the past year. The awards were handed out via an online award announcement today, replacing an annual partner gala awards night held in previous years.

Between the two businesses, a total of 32 awards were handed out across Australia and New Zealand.

Data#3 took home the top gong of Reseller of the Year: Platinum Partner award from Lenovo DCG, while Brisbane-based Computer Alliance won the award from the PCSD business.

Subnet was awarded Lenovo DCG’s Reseller of the Year: Gold Partner award, while Scorptec Computers won it for PCSD.

Dicker Data was awarded distributor of the year for both the PCSD business and Lenovo DCG.

Lenovo ANZ managing director Matt Codrington said, “Lenovo is incredibly proud of the work our channel partners have done in the past year whilst navigating their businesses through a truly unique time.”

“These awards celebrate the hard and smart work of our partners, who have tapped into Lenovo’s end-to-end solutions and brought innovative solutions to their customers. Lenovo continues to put channel partners at the heart of its business and will continue to celebrate their great work.”

Lenovo DCG ANZ general manager Nathan Knight said, "Our partners were a huge part of Lenovo's success over the past 12 months, so it is important to us to take the opportunity to recognise and celebrate their own achievements.”

“As our customers respond to demands of business transformation, our dedicated partner ecosystem is the engine behind our solutions and expertise we bring to the market to help them on this journey."

The full list of Australian partner awards are below:

Lenovo PCSD 2020 Partner Award Winners Australia:

Australian Distributor of the Year – Dicker Data

Growth Partner of the Year – Auscomp Computers Pty Ltd

Innovation Partner of the Year – Blue Connections Pty Ltd

Education Partner of the Year – Datacom QLD

Reseller of the Year | Platinum Partner – Computer Alliance Pty Ltd

Reseller of the Year | Gold Partner – Scorpion Technology Computers Pty Ltd

Lenovo Legend – Brett Armstrong, Ingram Micro Australia

Lenovo DCG 2020 Partner Award Winners Australia: