Dicker Data dividends surged 63 percent

Dicker Data has announced its final dividend for the 2019 financial year, bringing the total to 33 cents per share across the year.

It makes a 12.8 cent rise from FY18, or 63.4 percent, due in no small part to the sale of its Kurnell distribution centre in August last year. Dicker sold the facility located at 230 Captain Cook Drive, Kurnell for $36 million, bringing in a $12 million profit in the proceeds.

The proceeds went towards paying down debt and constructing the new distribution centre down the road. More importantly for shareholders though, the profits funded a special 5 cent dividend in October. With the fifth and final dividend of 13 cents to be paid on 2 March, total fully franked dividend payments for FY19 come to 33 cents.

Dicker Data’s shares were trading at $6.80 each at the time of writing, up 2.26 percent from the opening of trading on 10 February.

