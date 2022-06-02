Dicker Data enters exclusive partnership with Cisco CX service delivery vendor Taleka

Dicker Data has entered an exclusive partnership with UK-headquartered, Cisco CX service delivery company Taleka.

The ASX-listed distie said that Taleka’s CX solutions would help partners be more customer-centric, extract more value from their investments in Cisco technology and create more tailored services for their end-users.

“Through consultancy services, this partnership helps partners build their own internal customer experience practices and improve adoption and renewal rates while leveraging and optimising Cisco Partner Incentive Programmes throughout the customer lifecycle.”

Dicker Data general manager for Cisco Vickie Madeleine said Taleka services would be offered at no extra charge on all Cisco collaboration opportunities.

“Our new partnership with Taleka provides partners with a tangible way to embrace the transition and monetise their investments in certifying their teams.”

Cisco ANZ director ⁠for partner organisations Rodney Hamill said “The Dicker Data and Taleka partnership will help customers to realise the full value and capabilities of Cisco’s offering.”

“It also demonstrates the value and innovation led by the distribution partnership and the focus on customer success.”

Taleka Asia-Pacific director Tracey Kingston said “in today’s market, we see partners aware of the value of offering CX Services, but uncertain on how to get started.

“The Dicker Data / Taleka CX program will enable those partners to accelerate the delivery of these services within their customer base therefore quickly realising the benefits.”

Taleka Asia Pacific was awarded Xtend partner of the year last year at Cisco’s 2021 partner awards.

Dicker Data acquired Hills' IT division last month for $19.35 million and rebranded it to Dicker Data Access and Surveillance. The acquisition brought in some 100 staff and 50 vendor partnerships

The distributor reported a sizeable bump in revenue and profit for the first-quarter ending 22 March 2022, which it partly attributed to revenue from Auckland-based distributor Exeed and a number of new vendor partnerships.