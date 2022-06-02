Dicker Data enters exclusive partnership with Cisco CX service delivery vendor Taleka

By on
Dicker Data enters exclusive partnership with Cisco CX service delivery vendor Taleka

Dicker Data has entered an exclusive partnership with UK-headquartered, Cisco CX service delivery company Taleka. 

The ASX-listed distie said that Taleka’s CX solutions would help partners be more customer-centric, extract more value from their investments in Cisco technology and create more tailored services for their end-users.

“Through consultancy services, this partnership helps partners build their own internal customer experience practices and improve adoption and renewal rates while leveraging and optimising Cisco Partner Incentive Programmes throughout the customer lifecycle.”

Dicker Data general manager for Cisco Vickie Madeleine said Taleka services would be offered at no extra charge on all Cisco collaboration opportunities.

“Our new partnership with Taleka provides partners with a tangible way to embrace the transition and monetise their investments in certifying their teams.”

Cisco ANZ director ⁠for partner organisations Rodney Hamill said “The Dicker Data and Taleka partnership will help customers to realise the full value and capabilities of Cisco’s offering.”

“It also demonstrates the value and innovation led by the distribution partnership and the focus on customer success.”

Taleka Asia-Pacific director Tracey Kingston said “in today’s market, we see partners aware of the value of offering CX Services, but uncertain on how to get started. 

“The Dicker Data / Taleka CX program will enable those partners to accelerate the delivery of these services within their customer base therefore quickly realising the benefits.”

Taleka Asia Pacific was awarded Xtend partner of the year last year at Cisco’s 2021 partner awards.

Dicker Data acquired Hills' IT division last month for $19.35 million and rebranded it to Dicker Data Access and Surveillance. The acquisition brought in some 100 staff and 50 vendor partnerships 

The distributor reported a sizeable bump in revenue and profit for the first-quarter ending 22 March 2022, which it partly attributed to revenue from Auckland-based distributor Exeed and a number of new vendor partnerships.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cisco cx dicker data distribution services taleka

Partner Content

5 essential digital transformation ideas
5 essential digital transformation ideas
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
IoT Explained: What is the Internet of Things in Australia (June 2022)
IoT Explained: What is the Internet of Things in Australia (June 2022)
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell

Sponsored Whitepapers

Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22

Most Read Articles

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Orro Group acquires Brisbane's Riot Solutions

Orro Group acquires Brisbane's Riot Solutions
VMware partners should make contingency plans: Gartner

VMware partners should make contingency plans: Gartner
The biggest Microsoft Teams, M365 announcements at Build 2022

The biggest Microsoft Teams, M365 announcements at Build 2022

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?