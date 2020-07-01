Dicker Data expands Honeywell range

Dicker Data has expanded its partnership with conglomerate Honeywell in Australia to include its security and surveillance range.

The main offering involved is Honeywell’s 30 Series IP camera, which Dicker said is its first security product that is compliant with the US Government’s National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA).

The NDAA protocols restricting the use of security products that contain components from some security suppliers have been adopted by a number of Australian mid-market and enterprise organisations. Dicker Data aims to target those customers, giving resellers an alternative security camera option.

Dicker chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said, “Since launching our partnership with Honeywell 12 months ago, we’ve seen consistently strong demand for their data capture products.”

“I’m pleased to be expanding our partnership into the physical security market; an area that represents a significant opportunity for us. We already distribute many complementary and adjacent technologies for the physical security segment and believe that this new range of Honeywell cameras will open us up to new types of partners and help our existing partners to win more business.”

As part of the expansion, Dicker will also carry Honeywell’s MAXPRO Cloud range of hosted video and access control services, enabling real-time streaming and back-up of footage.

Honeywell security distribution manager Jonathon Malzard said, “Honeywell is extremely pleased to align its video security business with a strong, well respected Australian owned and operated distributor in Dicker Data.”

“Honeywell acknowledges Dicker Data’s commitment in providing dynamic and engaging technology solutions to its 5000 strong reseller base, particularly in the IT sector, and is excited to collaborate with Dicker Data on the release and support of Honeywell’s latest video security offerings to the Australian market,” he added.