Dicker Data expands Nvidia distie deal

By on
Dicker Data expands Nvidia distie deal

Dicker Data has announced it has expanded its distribution deal with chipmaker Nvidia across Australia and New Zealand, adding more products to its portfolio.

Dicker will now offer Nvidia’s DGX artificial intelligence solutions, virtual GPU (vGPU) solutions, AI Enterprise software and its enterprise GPU offerings. The company is the second in ANZ to distribute the offerings, joining Tech Data.

The deal expands from a previous agreement in March 2021, which covered networking and Nvidia GeForce products.

“I’m pleased to see how far our collaboration with Nvidia has come in the past 18 months. The success our team has delivered for the Nvidia business in ANZ is testament to Dicker Data’s ability to service and support partners across all market segments, regardless of technology, scale or complexity,” Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said.

“Our highly skilled technical experts are the best in the industry, and their ability to help our partners deliver cutting-edge technology solutions is second to none.”

Nvidia DGX systems deliver AI solutions at scale for large enterprise and government customers, while the vGPU offerings are targeted to users of graphics-rich virtual desktops and workstations. Nvidia AI Enterprise software is for data science and AI, while the enterprise GPUs are for accelerating AI, high-performance computing, data science and graphics.

Nvidia ANZ country manager of enterprise Sudarshan Ramachandran said, “AI is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of business strategy for companies that are working to reshape their industries and markets.”

“Now, enterprises across Australia and New Zealand will have access to the expert support of the Dicker Data team as they build solutions to power AI innovation in the region with Nvidia DGX systems and Nvidia AI Enterprise.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dicker data distribution nvidia

Partner Content

Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

DVULN uncovers vulnerability exposing job seeker data

DVULN uncovers vulnerability exposing job seeker data
DXC confirms talks with potential buyer

DXC confirms talks with potential buyer
MSSPs dish on the impacts of the Optus data breach

MSSPs dish on the impacts of the Optus data breach
EY acquires NZ-based ServiceNow specialist Red Moki

EY acquires NZ-based ServiceNow specialist Red Moki

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?