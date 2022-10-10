Dicker Data expands Nvidia distie deal

Dicker Data has announced it has expanded its distribution deal with chipmaker Nvidia across Australia and New Zealand, adding more products to its portfolio.

Dicker will now offer Nvidia’s DGX artificial intelligence solutions, virtual GPU (vGPU) solutions, AI Enterprise software and its enterprise GPU offerings. The company is the second in ANZ to distribute the offerings, joining Tech Data.

The deal expands from a previous agreement in March 2021, which covered networking and Nvidia GeForce products.

“I’m pleased to see how far our collaboration with Nvidia has come in the past 18 months. The success our team has delivered for the Nvidia business in ANZ is testament to Dicker Data’s ability to service and support partners across all market segments, regardless of technology, scale or complexity,” Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said.

“Our highly skilled technical experts are the best in the industry, and their ability to help our partners deliver cutting-edge technology solutions is second to none.”

Nvidia DGX systems deliver AI solutions at scale for large enterprise and government customers, while the vGPU offerings are targeted to users of graphics-rich virtual desktops and workstations. Nvidia AI Enterprise software is for data science and AI, while the enterprise GPUs are for accelerating AI, high-performance computing, data science and graphics.

Nvidia ANZ country manager of enterprise Sudarshan Ramachandran said, “AI is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of business strategy for companies that are working to reshape their industries and markets.”

“Now, enterprises across Australia and New Zealand will have access to the expert support of the Dicker Data team as they build solutions to power AI innovation in the region with Nvidia DGX systems and Nvidia AI Enterprise.”