Dicker Data hires new execs to drive AV and UC growth

Dicker Data has made two new senior appointments to spearhead a push in the audio visual and unified communications markets.

The Sydney-based distributor has appointed Andrew Upshon as head of AV, and Les Boros as business development manager for AV and UC systems.

The company said the appointments would further boost its capabilities in supporting organisations to digitally transform and help partners navigate new technologies.

Dicker’s current vendor roster in the space includes Cisco, LG, Poly, Lenovo, Logitech, Atdec, Cisco Meraki and SignageLive.



Upshon has worked at distributors and vendors for more than 20 years, including stints at Tech Data, Ingram Micro, Electroboard, Toshiba Information Systems (UK & Europe), Future Electronics (UK) and Axiz Pty Ltd (South Africa).

“I look forward to providing ongoing value optimisation to help our partners leverage opportunities that the current landscape presents,” he said.

“Our leading vendor line-up puts us in a unique position to be able to deliver bespoke solutions to meet specific business needs.”



New BDM Boros moves to Dicker Data from Ingram Micro. Prior to this he held roles at Sony Electronics and NEC Australia.

“Assisting our partners to deliver true value to their customers has never been more important,” Boros said.

“The current COVID-19 crisis is creating increased demand for accelerated adoption of Pro AV and Collaboration solutions. We are ready to support our partners in their efforts to fast track implementations.”



Dicker Data chairman and CEO David Dicker said, “Andrew brings significant industry and commercial experience and his specialist expertise in the Pro AV and Digital Signage space will uniquely position Dicker Data’s partners to be able to deliver complete solutions where others can’t.”



“I welcome his appointment and believe Les will not only build on our capabilities, he will further accelerate our growth and further drive our capability as a one-stop-shop for AV optimisation,” Dicker added.