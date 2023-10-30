Dicker Data hires Paul Randazzo from Microsoft

By on
Paul Randazzo, Dicker Data
Supplied

Distributor Dicker Data said it has hired Microsoft veteran Paul Randazzo as its new cloud business manager.

In that role, Randazzo will versee Dicker Data's Microsoft cloud division.

He will have a focus on enhancing Dicker Data's cloud service offerings, building new strategic partnerships and carry responsibility for ensuring the distributor remains at the cutting edge of cloud delivery technology.

Randazzo will also play a pivotal role helping Dicker Data accelerate cloud adoption through the distributor's many partner organisations.

Prior to Dicker Data, Randazzo spent over 13 years at Microsoft, most recently as a small to medium business sales and go to market lead across Australia and New Zealand.

Dicker Data's general manager of Microsoft and VMware, Sarah Loiterton, said Randazzo is widely known in the Microsoft ecosystem for his ability to help partners realise the full potential of Microsoft technology.

Randazzo said to have the opportunity to join Dicker Data's business and to make an even more direct impact on the success of partners aligns close with what is important to him.

