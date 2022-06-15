Dicker Data, Hitech Support, Next Telecom, Datacom score SonicWall honours

SonicWall has awarded Australian partners Dicker Data, Hitech Support, Next Telecom, Datacom System and Dell Australia for their work at its Asia-Pacific Partner Awards for the 2022 financial year.

The US security vendor said selections were based on factors such as annual turnover, portfolio distribution, online activities, project success rate and certification level, as well as their level of commitment and feedback from their team.

One partner per region was chosen in each category to be recognised for outstanding performance.

For the Australia New Zealand region, Dicker Data won best performing distributor, Hitech Support won partner champion, Next Telecom won emerging partner, Datacom won enterprise partner and Dell Australia won best performing partner of the year.

Next Telecom chief executive officer Gavin Roache said, “this award demonstrates the strength of Next Telecoms partnership with SonicWall and cements our status as an emerging Australian Cyber Security provider.”

“Our commitment to ensuring the digital safety of our clients combined with SonicWall’s marketing leading security efficacy is an unbeatable combination.”

Next Telecom was acquired by ASX-listed cloud communications provider Comms Group for $8.67 million in December 2020.

SonicWall vice president of Australia Pacific Japan regional sales Debasish Mukherjee said, “It is incredibly humbling to work alongside a diverse and talented ecosystem of distributors and partners, helping our customers create agile workflows that can absorb the unpredictable nature of today’s cybersecurity challenges.”

“We are excited to recognise these companies for their achievements and look forward to continued success in our alliance partnership.”

SonicWall senior director of global field marketing Nicola Scheibe said, “At the heart of our success is a community of partners who have been there with us throughout – pursuing excellence in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.”

“We value the loyal relationships we’ve built over the years and take pride in not only meeting their objectives, but exceeding them. We hope the award recognition will continue to fuel their success and be a steward of trust and reputation.”