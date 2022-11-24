Dicker Data individuals honoured at HP's 'night of nights'

Dicker Data individuals honoured at HP's 'night of nights'

Longtime Dicker Data figures Marty Simunic and Karen Pyke were honoured last night at the Australian HP Annual Partner Awards Night at The Star in Sydney.

Simunic, who is Dicker Data’s general manager - HPI, HPE & Networks, joined the HP Hall of Fame. He has been at the distributor for more than a decade.

Dicker Data business development manager Karen Pyke earned the Distribution Sales Rep of the Year award, which she also won in 2017. Pyke has been at the distributer for more than 14 years.

Partners were honoured in 18 award categories at the event, which swung the night away to the sounds of a rat pack-era band.   

Data#3 also picked up multiple awards last night, with Santosh Singh named Partner Sales Rep of the Year and Data#3 named Services Partner of the Year.

PC partners earning awards last night included Ingram Micro, which earned the title of PC Distributor of the Year, CompNow was named PC Partner of the year, and Astron Technology PC Specialist Partner of the Year.

Synnex was crowned HP Print Distributor of the Year, RBC Group scored the MPS Partner of the Year award, while MediaForm added HP Supplies Partner of the Year to its credentials.

Sydney-based IT infrastructure solutions and strategic and managed services provider Triforce Australia earned the HP Enterprise Partnering award.

The HP SMB Partner of the Year was Scorptec Computers, while the Education Partner of the Year was Somerville.

HP announced Orro Group as its Synergy Partner of the Year and Datacom as the HP Amplify Partner of the Year. Virtu took out the Sustainable Impact award.  

Erica Smith from Melbourne-based IT solutions and managed services provider Blue Connections earned the Marketing Excellence award.

HP Australia’s director – Commercial Channel, Chelsea Rossney stated that, “While we enjoy many wonderful events throughout the year with our partners, our Annual Partner Awards is really HP’s night of nights.”

“For us it’s a chance to pause and reflect on what makes our partnerships so special and celebrate their talent across multiple products, market segments and industry specialisations.”

“Channel partnerships are a critical component of HP’s business and its through our combined success, that has made HP the vendor it is today.”

