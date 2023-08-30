Dicker Data interim results point to strong HY 2023 growth

ASX listed distributor Dicker Data has released its interim financial report for the fiscal half year ending June 2023, posting underlying gross sales finalised at $1.596 million.

This represents an increase of 9.4 per cent over the same period last financial year.

Chief executive and founder David Dicker said the distie performed well in the first half of 2023.

"Gross sales are up over 9 per cent, despite a challenging market where traditionally strong segments, such as devices, went into decline," Dicker said.

"Our team continues to outperform the market and we are well-positioned for the remainder of our FY23," he added.

Dicker Data attributed the increase in gross sales partly to a full six month contribution from its acquired HIlls subsidiary, with the balance coming from organic growth from existing and new vendors.

The distributor was able to ride out a decline in personal computing devices thanks to its widely diverse business, capitalising on growth in demand for networking, storage, software as well as access and surveillance products and services.

Earnings before tax was also up by $9.4 million to $70.6 million, with net profit increasing to 54.1 per cent, up 7.8 per cent over the preceding year.

A dark cloud in the interim results was the steep 23.3 per cent increase in operating costs, up by $16.1 million, with salary costs rising $17.3 per cent to $69.5 million or 6.3 per cent of revenue.

Dicker Data said it has a reseller network with over 10,200 participants across Australia and New Zealand.