Dicker Data, Kaspersky team up to raise funds for food rescue charity OzHarvest

Dicker Data and security software vendor Kaspersky has teamed up to raise funds for Australian food rescue charity OzHarvest.

The companies will run an incentive campaign for their corporate contacts starting today and extending to 31 July 2021. “At the end of the campaign, we will make a donation to OzHarvest,” Dicker Data business unit manager for software Shane Piercy said.

OzHarvest collects good quality excess food from commercial outlets and delivers them to some 1,300 charities across Australia.

The charity said demand for its services went through the roof since the COVID-19 outbreak and food rescue became a frontline service during the lockdowns. OzHarvest said its drivers delivered some 30 million meals over the last year.

Kaspersky said its fight to protect business and individuals from cyber-crime has now extended offline to lend a helping hand to the cause.

“There is a high demand for OzHarvest services,” Kaspersky ANZ general manager Margrith Appleby said. “Our aim is to provide over 5000 meals this winter for more people to have access to quality and nutritious food during these unprecedented times.”

OzHarvest founder Ronni Kahn AO said, “Despite the hardship faced by so many, the power of community has shone through with more people and businesses such as Kaspersky and
Dicker Data rallying to support our cause for which we are deeply grateful.”

