Dicker Data lands distie deal with Cyber Aware

Australian IT distributor Dicker Data has added white-label security awareness training firm Cyber Aware to its cyber security portfolio.

Dicker Data will provide Cyber Aware with access to more than 10,000 channel partners in Australia and New Zealand, increasing the reach of Cyber Aware’s security awareness training and phishing simulation platform in the region.

Cyber Aware uses a channel-only model with a focus on delivering training through a purpose-built, white-label platform for MSPs. Dicker Data’s team of product experts aims to introduce Cyber Aware into opportunities where companies can upskill the end-customer and their staff.

Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said, “The education of employees is a critical line of defence in the everchanging cyber threat landscape, and this appointment is an example of how Dicker Data continues to evolve.”

“Furthermore, cyber security training solutions can be a prerequisite to a business being issued with cyber security insurance, further increasing the need for solutions offered by companies like Cyber Aware.”

Mitnovetski said Dicker Data is providing “partners with access to more than just the products they need to protect their end-customers, but the next-generation solutions from vendors required for evolving security needs."

“Cyber Aware has helped us grow into the business we are today,” said Melbourne-based MSP Security Shift chief executive officer Chris Wright.

“With marketing landing pages, automated on-boarding, engaging training and extensive reporting, Cyber Aware enables us to build a strong security culture for our clients all while promoting our brand.

“Being an Australian product and team, they are always on-hand to help us to grow our business and better serve our customers.”

Last November, Dicker Data added power management vendor Eaton to its portfolio, distributing its Power Quality range of products. In October 2022, Dicker Data expanded its distie deal with Nvidia across ANZ, adding more products to its portfolio. During August 2022, Dicker Data become the sole distributor of enterprise backup vendor Veritas Technologies.

