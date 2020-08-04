Dicker Data nabs Barco distie deal

Dicker Data has signed a deal with AV vendor Barco to sell a new solution from the Belgian company in the unified communications space.

The ClickShare Conference product is said to remove the need for cabled solutions to share content in a hybrid meeting environment.

The vendor’s local boss Claudio Cardile said it would now aim to be a key player in the UC&C space.

“Dicker Data is well placed to help Barco achieve competitive advantage across the technology supply chain. By gaining access to new market opportunities through Dicker Data’s vendor portfolio, to meet reseller partner’s evolving needs, we’ll be able to strengthen our channel network.”

“The new partnership reflects our concerted efforts and focuses on reinforcing the channel partners’ ecosystem and our ability to distribute products, across multiple touchpoints in the country. We intend to enable as many organizations as possible, across Australia, to optimise their meeting room productivity and ensure a smooth, seamless collaborative experience for better business outcomes.”

Dicker Data’s head of AV Andrew Upshon said the vendor’s new range of products deliver real world benefits in the meeting room and the ability to use a variety of different video platforms in the same meeting space.

“We are thrilled to offer our extensive partner network Barco’s BYOM Conferencing solutions with their ClickShare Conference CX range and Logitech Video conferencing products together.”

In addition, Barco has a technology partnership with Logitech for room devices, which Dicker Data also distributes.

