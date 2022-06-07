Dicker Data named second distributor of OpenText's Carbonite

Dicker Data has become the newest distributor of OpenText-owned Carbonite across the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The agreement also includes Webroot products and OpenText Security Solutions. Webroot was previously owned by Carbonite and passed to OpenText when OpenText acquired Carbonite in late 2019 for US$1.42 billion.

Dicker Data is also the vendor's second distributor across ANZ, initially signing with Synnex in 2018. 

In its announcement, the distributor said it was selected by OpenText because of its success in distributing Carbonite and Webroot brands in New Zealand since acquiring New Zealand-headquartered distributor Exeed late last year.

Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said the partnership would bolster the security products available to Dicker Data's partner base, which includes 6,200 Australian resellers and 2,000 New Zealand resellers. 

“The security and data management landscape is evolving faster than ever and our role as ANZ’s leading technology distributor is to ensure we’re providing our partners access to the best solutions that address the needs of their customers.”

The distributor also said that by combining Carbonite data protection and Webroot security into one vendor offering, OpenText had addressed “vendor sprawl” with their unique portfolio.

Carbonite, Webroot and OpenText has more than 2,000 active managed service provider customers in the Australia and New Zealand region, and predominantly serve the SMB, mid-market and lower enterprises. 

Dicker Data said Carbonite and Webroot solutions enable continuous access to personal and business data.

OpenText Australia Pacific sales director Steve Stavridis said the agreement had given Dicker Data’s partners access to the full range of Carbonite and Webroot products, such as Webroot Endpoint Protection, Webroot DNS Protection, Webroot Security Awareness Training and Carbonite Server Backup. 

“We’re seeing the prioritization of partner’s solutions continue to accelerate in the security, managed services, digital transformation and cloud migration space.”

“The channel is key to our growth, attracting new customers, and improving customer experience & their security posture against unexpected threats. Expanding our partnership with Dicker Data with the inclusion of OpenText Security Solutions will better address partner solution priorities.” 

“In the coming months, this will be further enhanced through our recent acquisition with Zix.”

