Dicker Data now exclusive IT distie offering Qantas points to partners

Thanks to a new partnership between Qantas and Dicker Data, the distie is now the exclusive IT distribution partner for the Qantas Business Rewards program.

Reseller partners can earn Qantas Points on selected purchases thanks to a new two-year agreement with Qantas Business Rewards.

The “unique” partnership will reward partners with Qantas Points for online purchases across selected product categories and bonus points through special promotions.

“As Australia’s leading IT distributor, we’re committed to keeping our customers at the centre of everything we do. This partnership is about helping them extract maximum value from their technology supply chain,” said Dicker Data ANZ marketing and strategy general manager Ben Johnson.

“The pandemic has severely impacted the way Australians travel for business and leisure. Technology companies were often required to travel extensively, to see their customers, expand their presence or connect with the world’s leading vendors. With domestic travel making a strong resurgence and trans-Tasman travel on the near horizon, Qantas Points are great way to subsidise the expense of these trips and we’re excited to pass on these benefits to our customers.”

Qantas Business Rewards is Australia’s largest loyalty program for small to medium sized businesses with an active ABN.

Members can access discounts on Qantas flights and earn points for their business on everyday business expenses such as eligible Qantas flights, hotels, car hire, fuel, insurance, technology and credit card spend.

Points can be redeemed for flights with Qantas, Jetstar and affiliate airlines or for items through the Qantas Rewards Store.