Dicker Data NZ signs Apple device management provider Kandji

Dicker Data's New Zealand arm will distribute Kandji, which provides Apple device management solutions, in the local market.

Kandji solutions can be used to manage devices running Apple's macOS, iOS and iPadOS operating systems.

Dicker Data NZ said it will offer a comperehensive suite of Kandji management soutions for businesses to efficiently manage their Apple device fleets, enforce security policies, deploy software and updates seamlessly, and gain valuable insights into their environments.

"Kandji's growth in ANZ continues to expand with the relationship we have now forged with Dicker Data," Dustin Thompson, Kandji's global vice president of partnerships said.

"As the demand for Apple devices in the workplace continues to rise there is a clear need for a device management and security platform that shares the same ease of use as Apple devices," Desmond Ling, general manager of consumer at Dicker Data NZ said.

"This collaboration allows us to offer our resellers a powerful solution to meet the evolving needs of their customers."

"Kandji's expertise in Apple device management perfectly complements our commitment to delivering excellence within the Apple ecosystem," Ling added.

