Dicker Data opens new $74M HQ

Dicker Data has opened the doors of its new $74 million headquarters and distribution facility, located in Kurnell in the south of Sydney.

The new facility’s construction began in November of 2019 and includes 22,965sqm warehouse space and 4,310sqm of office space, representing an almost 80 percent increase in capacity with a 50 percent boost in warehouse space.

As additional 20,000 sqm expansion has also been approved to allow for continued growth. Last week, Dicker Data reported that it surpassed $2 billion in revenue for the first time.

The new HQ includes a variety of features to support its staff, channel partners and the environment.

It boasts solar panels, eight electric vehicle charging stations, recycled water systems and over 30,000 new seedlings and trees on the grounds surrounding the new facility, plus the installation of a bio-retention basin to capture roof water of up to 23,000sqm.

For employees, there is a 1.7km bushwalking track for walking meetings and a mini-golf course. One area has been designated the “Town Hall” and includes an open plan café with multiple barbecue stations and outdoor seating. A gym and yoga centre are also planned for the Town Hall precinct.

The new site includes 495 parking spaces, dedicated roads for trucks, new public footpaths and the introduction of an additional bus service for the locality.

The offices include childcare facilities, acoustic ceilings and height adjustable workstations. There are also dedicated training rooms for staff development.

A dedicated configuration centre enables end-to-end system building and deployment and services include asset tagging, device imaging, hardware installation and pre-shipment testing to name a few.

Dedicated partner rooms for hire allow customers to come onsite and complete work on their end-user’s new systems prior to shipment.

A lobby-style foyer with two-story vertical gardens surrounds the commercial hub, providing a collaborative learning and development space for staff, vendors and partners.

“In 2010 we acquired land and built, in 3 stages, 230 Captain Cook Dr. This was our first purpose-built facility, and this allowed us to incorporate a vast amount of knowledge built up over the previous 30 years," Dicker Data chairman and co-founder David Dicker said.

"When we started 230, I felt sure it would see us, or at least me out, but in just 10 years we hemmed in.

“Fortunately, we had been able to buy the much larger land next door and again planned a completely new facility, again learning from the mistakes made at 230, like offices at both ends of a 300m long building. I don’t know what the future holds but with our new place at 238 we are well set up to meet it.”