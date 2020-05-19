Dicker Data partners with digital signage specialist Five Faces

Dicker Data has announced a distribution partnership with digital signage content curation vendor company Five Faces.

The agreement will have Dicker able to offer central control of smart devices like digital and interactive displays, and mobile phones for the delivery of customer experience management.

Dicker's head of AV Andrew Upshon said he was pleased to see the AV portfolio grow to include enterprise and SME content management for signage.

"We see consistently strong demand for digital signage and professional AV solutions across the healthcare, retail, corporate and FMCG industries," he said.

"Five Faces has a strong reputation in these segments and represents a natural fit for our reseller partners. By partnering closely with Five Faces, we will be helping our reseller partners to capture the whole digital display opportunity beyond just hardware.”

Five Faces is on a cloud-based platform that enables the central control of digital displays, interactive displays and authorised mobile phones. The company recently launched its SME offering, Enterain, which is aimed to be lower cost and easier to run that the vendor's higher-end offerings.

“What we were after was a passionate distributor with an interest in helping their channel and customers learn, navigate and implement these solutions, and to partner with us to educate the market,” Five Faces chief executive Yazz Krishna said.

“It’s clear Dicker Data have the right, customer-centric approach for our solution offering with a lot of complementary solutions to pair with it."