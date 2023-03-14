Dicker Data picked as Microsoft distie for non-profit sector

Microsoft and Dicker Data have this month teamed up, with the latter company being selected as a go-to-market distributor for the not-for-profit sector by the American IT giant.

The partnership was launched in Sydney on March 1, and in Auckland on March 8, and covers both Australia and New Zealand.

At the Sydney event, Dicker Data partner mcr IT presented its work for Odyssey House NSW in 2021, which has enabled the drugs and alcohol counselling not-for-profit to extract the full value of its technology investments, according to the organisation's chief executive Julie Babineau.

Dicker Data will work closely with Microsoft to train and enable its partner network of over 10,000 resellers across Australia and New Zealand on the benefits of working for the non-profit sector.

Along with the above, Dicker Data partners will also be educated on how to get started on their own environmental and social impact initiatives.

Dicker Data's general manager of marketing and strategy, Ben Johnson, said technology choices partners and end-customers make today have an environmental impact throughout their lifespan, and after they are decomissioned.

"By taking a sustainability lens to our business decisions, we as an industry can lead the way when it comes to reducing our environmental impact," Johnson said, pointing to Dicker Data's sustainability iniatives when the distributor developed its Kurnell, NSW, headquarters.

Microsoft's global partner solutions director ANZ, Vanessa Sorenson, said its Tech for Social Impact (TSI) program has supported over 300,000 not-for-profits around the world last year.

The IT giant wants to double that number over the next five years, and its partner manager Chris Lines said the non-profit sector is the fastest growing part of Microsoft globally, and a huge opportunity for all of its partners to be involved in.