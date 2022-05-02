Dicker Data rebrands Hills IT division to Dicker Data Access and Surveillance

Dicker Data has finalised its acquisition of Hills Limited’s IT distribution business, and has also been renamed as Dicker Data Access and Surveillance (DAS).

The ASX-listed distributor acquired Hills IT division for $19.35 million, bringing in some 100 staff and 50 vendor partnerships as of Monday, 2 May 2022.

“I’m pleased to announce the completion of our acquisition of the Hills Security and IT division,” Dicker Data chief executive David Dicker said.

“The company is now well-positioned to capitalise on the access and surveillance market and I’m confident that we have the right people in place to deliver the required outcome.”

DAS comprises Hills’ IT division and Dicker Data’s existing physical security business that was launched earlier this year. The new unit is led by general manager Chris Price, who re-joined the company in January 2022.

Speaking on the acquisition, Dicker Data chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said, “By acknowledging the unique dynamics of the security industry, which are different to the traditional IT distribution business, we are leveraging the historical success of the Hills division we’ve acquired and positioning DAS as the preferred distribution destination for

access, surveillance products and solutions.”

“The DAS business will be serviced by a dedicated team of sales, technical and product professionals. The DAS division will also leverage Dicker Data’s marketing, finance, operations and logistics teams, all of whom bring decades of experience in delivering the highest standard in their respective domains, to accelerate the success of the business and drive immediate gains in customer experience and efficiency.”

Mitnovetski added that DAS is another example of how Dicker Data continues to capitalise on its market leadership and recognises the convergence of the IT channel and security market.

“Pairing DAS with the company’s existing strengths, creates a compelling value proposition for both the access and surveillance industry and our existing base of over 6,200 active partners in Australia,” he added.