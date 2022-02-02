Dicker Data renews distribution agreement with Autodesk

Dicker Data has renewed its long-standing distribution agreement with software provider Autodesk for Australia and New Zealand after ending its partnership with Ingram Micro.

Autodesk provides CAD software used in architecture, engineering, manufacturing, product design and media.

“This is a particularly satisfying outcome for our company that clearly demonstrates our strength in software and subscription distribution models,” Dicker Data chairman David Dicker said.

Autodesk senior channel manager for Australia and New Zealand Brian McColm said the renewed partnership would "take the traditional vendor and distributor relationship to a whole new level".

“We believe together we will build the next generation of Autodesk channel partners, with a strong focus on a customer-centric approach to bring value and services to our end users.”

Dicker Data first started distributing for Autodesk in 2014 following the company’s acquisition of Express Data.

The agreement comes “after a rigorous four-month distribution review” that “resulted in Autodesk consolidating their Australia and New Zealand distribution model from two distributors to one,” Dicker Data said in a statement to shareholders.

Dicker Data chief operations officer Vlad Mitnovetski said, “We’ve worked extremely closely with the Autodesk team to grow their footprint in the Australia and New Zealand market in recent years and we’re optimistic that this next phase of deeper, more aligned, partnership will enable us to take their business to new heights."

“Whilst it is not possible to quantify the revenue impact the new distribution agreement will have at this stage, it is expected to be material and significant."

The three-year agreement is set to be reviewed on 31 January 2025.

Dicker Data also secured a distribution agreement with Philips in January this year for a range of business monitors.

Dicker Data has a partner base of over 6900 resellers across Australia and New Zealand and opened a new $74m headquarters in Kurnell in the south of Sydney last year with 22,965sqm of warehouse space.