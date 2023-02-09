Dicker Data saw 25 per cent revenue increase for FY22

By , on
Dicker Data saw 25 per cent revenue increase for FY22
Founder David Dicker
Supplied

Dicker Data recorded a 25 per cent revenue increase of $619.9 million to $3.1 billion year-on-year in its 2022 financial year, its unaudited results show.

The distributor recorded a flat full-year 2022 net profit after tax, down marginally to $73.4 million from $73.6 million in the year ended December 2021, the unaudited results report.

This is down 0.3 per cent on the previous year.

The lower net profit after tax is due to increased costs, Dicker Data said.

Higher salary and finance costs were singled out by Dicker Data in particular.

Supply chain disruption and the requirement to hold higher levels of inventory resulted in increased drawn debt throughout the year, the company reported. Due to raising interest rates, this contributed to the distributor's increased finance costs.

Additional operating costs were also incurred as Dicker Data was integrating the Exeed and Hills businesses which it bought in August 2021 and February 2022 respectively.

Exeed and Hills otherwise contributed strongly to Dicker Data's revenue growth in the first half of 2022, when the company hit $1.46 billion on the back of a 36 per cent rise.

"[Dicker Data] has focused on consolidating and servicing the customer and vendor relationships it gained through these recent acquisitions and has yet to realise many significant cost synergies as it strived for continued top line growth," the distributor said in its ASX filing.

Dicker Data’s full annual report will be out on February 27.

The distributor has added a string of vendors and products to its portfolio in the last year, including from UC vendor Yealink, WatchGuard Technologies, Cyber Aware, Eaton and Extreme Networks.

The company and its staff have also won various awards, including at the Australian HP Annual Partner Awards Night, Lenovo’s Australia and New Zealand awards and Schneider Electric APC 2022 partner awards.

CRN Australia recently spoke to Dicker Data’s general manager of marketing and strategy, Ben Johnson, about how the company is looking to help its partners capitalise on demand for environmentally sustainable IT solutions.  

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dicker data disties distribution

Partner Content

In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
CRN: State of MSP survey now open!
CRN: State of MSP survey now open!
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Citrix launches simplified partner program

Citrix launches simplified partner program
Why Dicker Data is making sustainability a "major focus"

Why Dicker Data is making sustainability a "major focus"
Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president

Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president
A deep dive into Dell&#8217;s 2023 partner program refresh

A deep dive into Dell’s 2023 partner program refresh

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?