Dicker Data saw 25 per cent revenue increase for FY22

Dicker Data recorded a 25 per cent revenue increase of $619.9 million to $3.1 billion year-on-year in its 2022 financial year, its unaudited results show.

The distributor recorded a flat full-year 2022 net profit after tax, down marginally to $73.4 million from $73.6 million in the year ended December 2021, the unaudited results report.

This is down 0.3 per cent on the previous year.

The lower net profit after tax is due to increased costs, Dicker Data said.

Higher salary and finance costs were singled out by Dicker Data in particular.

Supply chain disruption and the requirement to hold higher levels of inventory resulted in increased drawn debt throughout the year, the company reported. Due to raising interest rates, this contributed to the distributor's increased finance costs.

Additional operating costs were also incurred as Dicker Data was integrating the Exeed and Hills businesses which it bought in August 2021 and February 2022 respectively.

Exeed and Hills otherwise contributed strongly to Dicker Data's revenue growth in the first half of 2022, when the company hit $1.46 billion on the back of a 36 per cent rise.

"[Dicker Data] has focused on consolidating and servicing the customer and vendor relationships it gained through these recent acquisitions and has yet to realise many significant cost synergies as it strived for continued top line growth," the distributor said in its ASX filing.

Dicker Data’s full annual report will be out on February 27.

The distributor has added a string of vendors and products to its portfolio in the last year, including from UC vendor Yealink, WatchGuard Technologies, Cyber Aware, Eaton and Extreme Networks.

The company and its staff have also won various awards, including at the Australian HP Annual Partner Awards Night, Lenovo’s Australia and New Zealand awards and Schneider Electric APC 2022 partner awards.

CRN Australia recently spoke to Dicker Data’s general manager of marketing and strategy, Ben Johnson, about how the company is looking to help its partners capitalise on demand for environmentally sustainable IT solutions.