Dicker Data secures Zoom distribution rights for ANZ

Unified communications vendor Zoom has appointed Dicker Data as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Dicker Data secures both distribution and master agent rights for Zoom, giving reseller partners access to the full Zoom product range.

The agreement makes Dicker Data as Zoom’s first distributor in Australia, and also the second master agent following the appointment of Tradewinds in July 2020.

“I’m pleased to welcome Zoom to our portfolio in both Australia and New Zealand. As Governments around the world locked down not only their borders but restricted their citizens from attending meetings and their offices, collaboration platforms like Zoom have emerged as the only way for people to connect and for business to keep moving forwards,” Dicker Data chief executive David Dicker said.

“The way Zoom grew during the pandemic demonstrated how accessible and easy to use their technology is. The addition of Zoom rounds out our offering in the digital collaboration space alongside Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex.”

Dicker Data chief operating officer and executive director Vlad Mitnovetski said the distributor’s Professional AV business “has gone from strength to strength” and adding Zoom to the portfolio enables it to support digital meeting room deployments for customers.

“It’s our role as a distributor to provide our partners with choice, and with the growth Zoom has seen throughout the pandemic and into 2021, this new partnership will enable us to service the demand we’re seeing from the market,” Mitnovetski said.

“The partnership will also uniquely position us as the go-to IT distributor for digital collaboration and communication platforms.”

Zoom head of Australia and Asia Pacific Michael Chetner said, "2020 was a year of change, challenge, growth, and opportunity, both for Zoom and for our customers.”

“Across ANZ and Asia, our partner ecosystem remains a key focus area as our partners continue to help drive adoption of the Zoom platform and support customers. I’m pleased to welcome Dicker Data to our partner ecosystem.”