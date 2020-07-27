Dicker Data signs Crestron for meeting solutions

Aussie distie Dicker Data has partnered with audiovisual control, collaboration and communications vendor Crestron to distribute its range of unified communication products.

Creation produces meeting, collaboration and conferencing solutions, audiovisual control and amplification devices, smart home solutions, presentation displays and more.

Crestron’s collaboration suite of products offer solutions suit meeting spaces both large and small, in the office and at home. Dicker Data is set to distributor Crestron's dual-mode collaboration device, the Flex MX range.

Dicker Data said the Flex MX product removed the traditional barrier of locking an organisation into using a single collaboration platform, with Flex MX supporting multiple collaboration platforms including Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Crestron ANZ chief executive Stuart Craig said bringing Dicker onboard would allow the company to offer its Microsoft and Zoom partnered solutions with confidence to customers.

“As the world rapidly changes in the COVID 19 era and we see an acceleration of digitisation in our workplaces and universities, Crestron’s Flex UC solutions offer the user an intuitive and productive experience with all the behind the scenes benefits of Crestron’s Azure-based Cloud deployment and management platform,” Craig said.

Dicker Data’s head of AV Andrew Upshon said Dicker was proud to be distributing the regarded brand.

“Every office environment with multiple physical meeting spaces faces the same challenges with room bookings and availabilities. Furthermore, many meeting rooms are yet to be enabled to deliver the full digital collaboration experience their users expect,” he said.

Dicker went on to report that Creston’s partnership bolstered the distie’s ‘whole of room’ meeting solutions, given its existing partnership with Logitech for room devices.