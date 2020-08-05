Dicker Data signs distie deal with Wiise

Australian-based ERP software designer Wiise has inked a distribution deal with Dicker Data in an attempt to capture a slice of the local SMB market.

Wiise is a product developed by KPMG on Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Business central platform.

The product is an accounting and ERP solution which includes bank feed integration with financial institutions, an integrated, ATO compliant, Payroll module and an Australian customised Chart of Accounts designed by KPMG.

Wiise’s MD Jonathan Attia said the company was at an ‘inflexion point' and wanted to expand its reach into the SMB market.

“To do so we needed access to a capable and qualified partner ecosystem, guided by a leading IT distributor,” he said.

“Dicker Data provides this, they’re one of Australia’s most trusted IT providers and have a well-established and talented Microsoft Dynamics Team.

“And importantly have a network of some of the best IT reseller partners in Australia. We’re looking forward to working with Dicker Data and their partner ecosystem to deliver this leading technology to Australia’s SMB’s.”

The distributor is also offering flavours of the software not available through Microsoft’s Business Central, the traditional way Microsoft’s ISVs transact with customers. These new flavours include a Lite and a Not-for-Profit edition, both priced at $49 per user per month.

Dicker Data’s head of operations Vlad Mitnovetski said he was “pleased to be expanding our capabilities in the Microsoft cloud market with the appointment of Wiise”.

“Fully integrated solutions, like the products from Wiise, are particularly appealing to SMB owners and managers as they automate processes and give those individuals time back to focus on growing their businesses.”

Dicker said that the software’s pre configurations for the Australian market make it ideal for Partners looking for an opportunity to expand beyond traditional workloads and into ERP and CRM.